New Big Money Means Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is -0.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $34.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.58% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 3.6% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.10, the stock is -5.22% and -2.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -8.06% off its SMA200. CTRA registered -10.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.15.

The stock witnessed a -4.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.31%, and is -2.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has around 981 employees, a market worth around $18.20B and $9.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.74 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 44.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.31% and -30.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.00% this year

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 781.00M, and float is at 760.56M with Short Float at 5.46%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeShazer Michael D., the company’s VP – Business Units. SEC filings show that DeShazer Michael D. sold 20,824 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $24.10 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77406.0 shares.

Coterra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that HELMERICH HANS (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $27.64 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the CTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, BELL STEPHEN P (EVP – Business Development) disposed off 36,327 shares at an average price of $35.41 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 351,436 shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA).

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 0.04% up over the past 12 months and Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is 7.22% higher over the same period. Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is 22.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.