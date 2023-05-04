New Big Money Means Hecla Mining Company (HL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is 7.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.95, the stock is -6.20% and 1.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.61 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 16.13% off its SMA200. HL registered 14.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.66.

The stock witnessed a -6.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.21%, and is -3.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $718.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.12. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.57% and -15.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -206.70% this year

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 597.38M, and float is at 562.56M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -5.26% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -31.96% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 10.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.