New Big Money Means PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -22.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.01 and a high of $106.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $64.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $711.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.46% off the consensus price target high of $971.84 offered by analysts, but current levels are 87.71% higher than the price target low of $516.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.52, the stock is -7.58% and -18.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.62 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -12.79% off its SMA200. PDD registered 42.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.92.

The stock witnessed a -15.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.32%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has around 12992 employees, a market worth around $77.92B and $18.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.12 and Fwd P/E is 12.12. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.84% and -40.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

PDD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 302.60% this year

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.27B, and float is at 847.62M with Short Float at 3.27%.