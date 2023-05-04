New Big Money Means The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is 16.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.07 and a high of $126.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $100.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $100.86, the stock is 1.04% and 2.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.73 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -0.49% off its SMA200. DIS registered -11.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.27.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.80%, and is 4.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 220000 employees, a market worth around $179.63B and $84.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.48 and Fwd P/E is 18.54. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.97% and -20.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Analyst Forecasts

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.82B with Short Float at 1.05%.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODFORD BRENT, the company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax. SEC filings show that WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,145 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $99.16 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29138.0 shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold a total of 1,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $95.21 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30283.0 shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) disposed off 1,139 shares at an average price of $103.44 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 30,908 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 6.01% up over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is 60.08% higher over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is 1.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.