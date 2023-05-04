Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is -72.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $11.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 82.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -29.45% and -48.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing 7.52% at the moment leaves the stock -68.51% off its SMA200. NUTX registered -94.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -46.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.34%, and is -11.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.64% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $330.78M and $219.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.35. Distance from 52-week low is 8.86% and -95.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-122.70%).

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Analyst Forecasts

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.70% this year

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 650.15M, and float is at 321.69M with Short Float at 3.85%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Premier Macy Management Holdin, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 43,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $90560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41.96 million shares.

Nutex Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Premier Macy Management Holdin (10% Owner) sold a total of 125,498 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $2.21 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42.01 million shares of the NUTX stock.