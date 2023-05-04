Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is 15.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $96.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $94.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.18% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -26.37% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.78, the stock is -0.14% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 17.07% off its SMA200. ORCL registered 28.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.63.

The stock witnessed a 0.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.25%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 143000 employees, a market worth around $256.75B and $47.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.15 and Fwd P/E is 16.99. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.94% and -2.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.70B, and float is at 1.54B with Short Float at 1.06%.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CATZ SAFRA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that CATZ SAFRA sold 1,924,058 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $94.36 per share for a total of $181.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that CATZ SAFRA (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,837,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $93.86 per share for $172.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, CATZ SAFRA (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,238,841 shares at an average price of $93.98 for $116.43 million. The insider now directly holds 1,118,592 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 7.01% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -9.42% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -9.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.