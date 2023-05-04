PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is -72.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $34.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 41.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.42, the stock is -36.75% and -56.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.68 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -71.91% off its SMA200. PACW registered -80.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.18%.

The stock witnessed a -36.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.43%, and is -42.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.62% over the week and 11.02% over the month.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has around 2438 employees, a market worth around $810.08M and $1.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.10. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.40% and -81.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PacWest Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.81M, and float is at 113.46M with Short Float at 18.60%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at PacWest Bancorp (PACW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EGGEMEYER JOHN M III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EGGEMEYER JOHN M III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $15.33 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28500.0 shares.

PacWest Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that WAGNER MATTHEW P (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) bought a total of 13,885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $21.12 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33885.0 shares of the PACW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER D (PRES. & CEO, COMMUNITY BANKING) acquired 6,660 shares at an average price of $15.74 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 84,779 shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Security Bancshares (UBFO) that is -29.82% lower over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -11.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.