TAL Education Group (TAL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is -25.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is -13.84% and -18.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -12.28% off its SMA200. TAL registered 41.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.40.

The stock witnessed a -21.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.79%, and is -12.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.94. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.83% and -49.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.90% this year

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 635.94M, and float is at 353.83M with Short Float at 8.33%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading 62.93% up over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is 220.20% higher over the same period.