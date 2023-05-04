Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is -1.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $8.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -71.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 0.13% and -19.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.62 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -32.58% off its SMA200. SPCE registered -56.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $220.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.07.

The stock witnessed a -11.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.97%, and is 7.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 1166 employees, a market worth around $926.96M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.10% and -59.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.90%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.00% this year

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 275.02M, and float is at 223.83M with Short Float at 25.17%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 11 times.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 3.12% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 35.21% higher over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 15.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.