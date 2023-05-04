Which institution holds the most shares in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is 19.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.45 and a high of $123.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $105.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $106.12, the stock is -0.33% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.99 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 4.89% off its SMA200. GOOG registered -9.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.89.

The stock witnessed a 1.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.62%, and is 1.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 22.77 and Fwd P/E is 17.23. Distance from 52-week low is 27.17% and -13.91% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.87B, and float is at 5.11B with Short Float at 0.63%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 89 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Toole Amie Thuener, the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 637 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $107.51 per share for a total of $68484.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25937.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that O’Toole Amie Thuener (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 645 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $104.91 per share for $67667.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25734.0 shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR (Senior Vice President) disposed off 32,379 shares at an average price of $103.46 for $3.35 million. The insider now directly holds 76,580 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 7.01% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -16.75% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 12.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.