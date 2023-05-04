Which institution holds the most shares in Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is -41.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.67 and a high of $339.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $152.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.54%.

Currently trading at $155.42, the stock is -21.72% and -23.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -39.30% off its SMA200. ENPH registered -7.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.22.

The stock witnessed a -23.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.58%, and is -5.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 2821 employees, a market worth around $21.28B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.90 and Fwd P/E is 21.14. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.79% and -54.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Analyst Forecasts

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.30% this year

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.69M, and float is at 133.09M with Short Float at 4.51%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yang Mandy, the company’s VP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Yang Mandy bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $156.86 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 99043.0 shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Rodgers Thurman J (Director) bought a total of 32,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $166.88 per share for $5.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32900.0 shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Rodgers Thurman J (Director) acquired 27,900 shares at an average price of $163.76 for $4.57 million. The insider now directly holds 60,800 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is trading -20.64% down over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is 17.67% higher over the same period. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is -3.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.