Which institution holds the most shares in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is 6.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.05 and a high of $118.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $117.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.43% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -15.9% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.22, the stock is 3.38% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 16.43% off its SMA200. MRK registered 34.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.57.

The stock witnessed a 8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.51%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $299.20B and $57.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.09 and Fwd P/E is 14.02. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.35% and -0.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merck & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.54B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.84%.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams David Michael, the company’s EVP,Chief Info&Digital Officer. SEC filings show that Williams David Michael sold 7,509 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $116.82 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11059.0 shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that DeLuca Richard R. (EVP&Pres, Merck Animal Heallth) sold a total of 75,436 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $116.03 per share for $8.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Davis Robert M (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 143,329 shares at an average price of $114.93 for $16.47 million. The insider now directly holds 271,817 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.83% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -20.46% lower over the same period.