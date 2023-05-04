Which Institutions Own Shares In Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is -35.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.06, the stock is -22.58% and -28.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.97 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -85.64% off its SMA200. PBTS registered -81.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.01.

The stock witnessed a -27.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.79%, and is 17.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.58% over the week and 17.99% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $14.58M and $25.47M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.84% and -97.08% from its 52-week high.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.69M, and float is at 84.80M with Short Float at 15.10%.