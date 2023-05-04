Which Institutions Own Shares In Roblox Corporation (RBLX)?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is 20.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.65 and a high of $53.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $34.23, the stock is -17.03% and -17.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.58 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -11.28% off its SMA200. RBLX registered 4.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$35.04.

The stock witnessed a -26.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.49%, and is -4.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has around 2128 employees, a market worth around $20.86B and $2.23B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.11% and -36.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.60%).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.00% this year

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 601.88M, and float is at 530.26M with Short Float at 4.81%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baszucki Gregory, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Baszucki Gregory sold 8,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $37.92 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.89 million shares.

Roblox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Donato Craig (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $40.25 per share for $80500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.25 million shares of the RBLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Baszucki Gregory (Director) disposed off 8,334 shares at an average price of $42.79 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 9,896,935 shares of Roblox Corporation (RBLX).