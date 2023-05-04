Which Institutions Own Shares In SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)?

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is 31.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.19% higher than the price target low of $3.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is -12.34% and -10.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -9.75% off its SMA200. SOUN registered -78.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.77.

The stock witnessed a -27.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.11%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.78% over the week and 13.37% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $489.30M and $31.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 150.54% and -87.16% from its 52-week high.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.90% this year

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.25M, and float is at 155.94M with Short Float at 10.33%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 3,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $2.49 per share for a total of $9827.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that MARCUS LAWRENCE (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $2.02 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, MARCUS LAWRENCE (Director) disposed off 48,905 shares at an average price of $1.95 for $95291.0. The insider now directly holds 870,846 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).