Who are the Institutional Holders in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -9.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $13.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $10.47, the stock is -1.98% and -4.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 2.12% off its SMA200. DB registered 3.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.29%.

The stock witnessed a 0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.39%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 86712 employees, a market worth around $20.98B and $26.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.00 and Fwd P/E is 4.70. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.51% and -22.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 154.10% this year

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.07B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 1.33%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -86.80% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 18.82% higher over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 12.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.