Who are the Institutional Holders in GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK)?

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is -66.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GCTK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -51.80% and -42.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.24 million and changing 34.92% at the moment leaves the stock -73.00% off its SMA200. GCTK registered -87.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.66%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.06%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.01% over the week and 60.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 126.02% and -87.49% from its 52-week high.

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.49M, and float is at 10.24M with Short Float at 6.64%.

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) that is 9.65% higher over the past 12 months. QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) is -7.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.