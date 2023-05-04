Who are the Institutional Holders in NIO Inc. (NIO)?

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -21.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.33 and a high of $24.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $84.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.54% off the consensus price target high of $171.23 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 86.16% higher than the price target low of $55.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.64, the stock is -11.57% and -14.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.48 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -41.12% off its SMA200. NIO registered -56.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.93.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.86%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 15204 employees, a market worth around $12.92B and $7.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.23% and -68.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.90%).

NIO Inc. (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Inc. (NIO) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.30% this year

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.64B, and float is at 1.54B with Short Float at 6.39%.