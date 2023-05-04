Who are the Institutional Holders in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is -4.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.88 and a high of $16.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.13, the stock is -11.21% and -7.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.73 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -15.00% off its SMA200. PBR registered -19.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.30%, and is -13.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 45149 employees, a market worth around $69.24B and $128.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.75 and Fwd P/E is 3.28. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.08% and -36.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.40%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.60% this year

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 0.86%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading 156.52% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 22.02% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 32.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.