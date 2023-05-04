Who is the Top Investor In Barclays PLC (BCS)?

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -2.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $9.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $7.61, the stock is -1.04% and 0.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.22 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -2.02% off its SMA200. BCS registered 1.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.97%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.61%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 87400 employees, a market worth around $29.62B and $23.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.66. Distance from 52-week low is 29.31% and -19.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.94B, and float is at 3.85B with Short Float at 0.21%.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading 1.34% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 18.82% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 3.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.