Who is the Top Investor In CSX Corporation (CSX)?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is -0.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.80 and a high of $35.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.68% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -18.96% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.93, the stock is 1.40% and 2.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.54 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 0.72% off its SMA200. CSX registered -9.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.35.

The stock witnessed a 3.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.09%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 22600 employees, a market worth around $62.37B and $15.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.89. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.88% and -13.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.05B, and float is at 2.01B with Short Float at 0.98%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZILLMER JOHN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -16.12% down over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -20.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.