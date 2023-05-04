Who is the Top Investor In Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 17.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.00 and a high of $411.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $404.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 26.99%.

Currently trading at $431.19, the stock is 14.24% and 24.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.12 million and changing 6.68% at the moment leaves the stock 26.55% off its SMA200. LLY registered 48.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.87%, and is 14.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $404.93B and $27.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.45 and Fwd P/E is 36.27. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.36% and 4.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 952.35M, and float is at 947.46M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 41,698 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $409.75 per share for a total of $17.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101.87 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 225,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $398.48 per share for $89.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 101.91 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 130,297 shares at an average price of $367.27 for $47.85 million. The insider now directly holds 102,133,810 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.83% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -39.71% lower over the same period.