Who is the Top Investor In Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is -6.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.30 and a high of $77.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $60.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.43% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -5.3% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.97, the stock is -6.02% and -3.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.54 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -9.05% off its SMA200. OXY registered 1.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.13%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 11973 employees, a market worth around $52.14B and $36.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.75 and Fwd P/E is 9.98. Profit margin for the company is 34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.59% and -23.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.20%).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 501.30% this year

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 905.80M, and float is at 890.86M with Short Float at 5.60%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,789,529 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $59.32 per share for a total of $106.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211.71 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,877,185 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $58.65 per share for $110.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 209.92 million shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) acquired 1,518,001 shares at an average price of $56.70 for $86.07 million. The insider now directly holds 208,040,405 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is trading -1.83% down over the past 12 months and EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is 0.04% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -3.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.