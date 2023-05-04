Who is the Top Investor In Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -4.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.46 and a high of $40.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $34.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61%.

Currently trading at $32.91, the stock is -9.13% and -10.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.32 million and changing -4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 4.56% off its SMA200. TCOM registered 38.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.57%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 32202 employees, a market worth around $22.32B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 114.27 and Fwd P/E is 18.39. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.28% and -18.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 346.20% this year

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.89M, and float is at 646.15M with Short Float at 2.48%.