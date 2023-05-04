Who is the Top Investor In Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is -3.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.55 and a high of $52.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VZ stock was last observed hovering at around $37.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.53% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -2.65% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.98, the stock is -1.68% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.68 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -4.71% off its SMA200. VZ registered -17.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.67.

The stock witnessed a -3.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.90%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has around 117100 employees, a market worth around $159.35B and $136.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.07. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.93% and -27.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.21B, and float is at 4.19B with Short Float at 0.97%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silliman Craig L., the company’s EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services. SEC filings show that Silliman Craig L. sold 3,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $39.21 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73015.0 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Silliman Craig L. (EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services) sold a total of 3,342 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $38.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76355.0 shares of the VZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Malady Kyle (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) disposed off 6,226 shares at an average price of $36.69 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 67,966 shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 6.01% up over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -10.62% lower over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 10.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.