ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is -28.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.72 and a high of $54.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.72% off the consensus price target high of $38.80 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 14.2% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.45, the stock is -3.41% and -7.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.2 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -34.93% off its SMA200. ZI registered -56.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.23.

The stock witnessed a -12.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.46%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has around 3540 employees, a market worth around $8.49B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 136.62 and Fwd P/E is 18.60. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.52% and -60.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 402.68M, and float is at 295.74M with Short Float at 3.37%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schuck Henry, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Schuck Henry sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $28.28 per share for a total of $28.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.29 million shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Schuck Henry (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 41,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $28.27 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the ZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Schuck Henry (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $25.54 for $25.54 million. The insider now directly holds 13,288,001 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI).