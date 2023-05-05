A peek at Berry Corporation (BRY): Who has invested in It?

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) is -11.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.78 and a high of $10.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $6.74, the stock is -14.19% and -16.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -15.65% off its SMA200. BRY registered -30.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.18.

The stock witnessed a -17.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.14%, and is -8.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Berry Corporation (BRY) has around 1372 employees, a market worth around $495.49M and $918.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.21 and Fwd P/E is 4.99. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.43% and -33.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Berry Corporation (BRY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.90% this year

Berry Corporation (BRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.16M, and float is at 74.42M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Berry Corporation (BRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Arthur T., the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Smith Arthur T. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $8.21 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Berry Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Hunter Danielle E. (President) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $8.26 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the BRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Smith Arthur T. (Executive Chairman) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $7.26 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 565,904 shares of Berry Corporation (BRY).

Berry Corporation (BRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 20.24% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -3.86% lower over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 6.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.