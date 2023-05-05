A peek at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM): Who has invested in It?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) is 35.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.19 and a high of $105.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BFAM stock was last observed hovering at around $81.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.35% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.18% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -49.46% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.19, the stock is 11.58% and 9.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 17.50% off its SMA200. BFAM registered -21.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.92.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.85%, and is 13.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has around 29100 employees, a market worth around $4.85B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.91 and Fwd P/E is 22.77. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.21% and -19.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.51M, and float is at 57.07M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burke Mary Lou, the company’s COO North America Center Ops. SEC filings show that Burke Mary Lou sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35674.0 shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) that is trading -7.23% down over the past 12 months.