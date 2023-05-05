A peek at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who has invested in It?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) is -18.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $22.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.73% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -47.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.28, the stock is -9.28% and -11.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock -18.08% off its SMA200. DCPH registered 25.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.44.

The stock witnessed a -10.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.33%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $134.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.39% and -41.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.70%).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.44M, and float is at 46.02M with Short Float at 7.33%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoerter Steven L., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Hoerter Steven L. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $15.57 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Flynn Daniel Lee (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $15.10 per share for $20686.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58813.0 shares of the DCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Kelly Thomas Patrick (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,370 shares at an average price of $15.10 for $20686.0. The insider now directly holds 58,795 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 34.75% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -22.44% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -61.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.