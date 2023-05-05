A peek at Duolingo Inc. (DUOL): Who has invested in It?

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) is 68.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.50 and a high of $146.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DUOL stock was last observed hovering at around $120.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $129.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.21% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.78% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.66, the stock is -11.96% and -6.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 23.13% off its SMA200. DUOL registered 38.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$81.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.64%, and is -11.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $4.81B and $369.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.78% and -18.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duolingo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.20% this year

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.25M, and float is at 30.18M with Short Float at 7.76%.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hacker Severin, the company’s Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $138.35 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Duolingo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Hacker Severin (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $142.26 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DUOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Skaruppa Matthew (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $142.29 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 43,987 shares of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL).

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chegg Inc. (CHGG) that is trading -45.81% down over the past 12 months.