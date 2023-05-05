A peek at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI): Who has invested in It?

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is 34.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $11.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 34.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.82, the stock is -9.43% and -19.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -3.50% off its SMA200. INDI registered 4.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$32.91.

The stock witnessed a -17.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.13%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $110.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.29. Profit margin for the company is -39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.24% and -29.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.83M, and float is at 80.03M with Short Float at 15.55%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by schiller Thomas, the company’s CFO and EVP of Strategy. SEC filings show that schiller Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $9.90 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that McClymont Donald (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $10.19 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4298.0 shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, schiller Thomas (CFO and EVP of Strategy) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $10.53 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 1,304,303 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).