A peek at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI): Who has invested in It?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is 0.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.64 and a high of $26.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $20.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.97% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.65, the stock is -18.76% and -7.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -7.78% at the moment leaves the stock -17.81% off its SMA200. SBGI registered -33.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.91.

The stock witnessed a -5.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.34%, and is -19.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.43 and Fwd P/E is 4.09. Profit margin for the company is 67.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.81% and -40.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (61.20%).

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 723.20% this year

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.67M, and float is at 41.12M with Short Float at 8.74%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lewis Jeffrey Edward, the company’s Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Lewis Jeffrey Edward sold 360 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $16.97 per share for a total of $6110.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2400.0 shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading 14.20% up over the past 12 months and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is -3.44% lower over the same period. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is -56.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.