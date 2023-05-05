Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Volatility At 3.26%, Should You Add A Position?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is -6.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $21.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $16.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.19% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.29% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.40, the stock is 0.64% and -1.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. AKR registered -35.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.39.

The stock witnessed a -2.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.15%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $326.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 118.58. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.12% and -37.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acadia Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.60% this year

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.17M, and float is at 94.47M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUSCOMBE WENDY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 807 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $15.23 per share for a total of $12293.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37614.0 shares.

Acadia Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that LUSCOMBE WENDY W (Director) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $15.05 per share for $12042.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38421.0 shares of the AKR stock.