ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is -20.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.42, the stock is -8.61% and -13.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.21% off its SMA200. ACCO registered -38.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.86.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.10%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $408.50M and $1.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.25. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.51% and -41.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.20% this year

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.40M, and float is at 91.30M with Short Float at 1.97%.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bernstein Roxanne M, the company’s EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. SEC filings show that Bernstein Roxanne M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $5.40 per share for a total of $27000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

ACCO Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Bernstein Roxanne M (EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A.) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $5.64 per share for $56399.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ACCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Elisman Boris (Chairman of the Board and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.17 for $51700.0. The insider now directly holds 1,241,530 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO).

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -42.89% down over the past 12 months. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is -0.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.