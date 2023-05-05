Akanda Corp. (AKAN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) is -23.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $108.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is 7.31% and -10.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -17.99% at the moment leaves the stock -68.06% off its SMA200. AKAN registered -98.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.65.

The stock witnessed a 16.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.15%, and is 11.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.35% over the week and 25.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.74% and -98.95% from its 52-week high.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Analyst Forecasts

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.40M, and float is at 1.16M with Short Float at 5.56%.