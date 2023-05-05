American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is -3.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.77 and a high of $162.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AWK stock was last observed hovering at around $146.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.1% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.59% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.82, the stock is -1.31% and 2.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 0.03% off its SMA200. AWK registered -1.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.34.

The stock witnessed a 0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.96%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $28.81B and $3.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.48 and Fwd P/E is 28.77. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.40% and -9.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Water Works Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.00M, and float is at 180.95M with Short Float at 1.11%.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marberry Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Marberry Michael bought 675 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $145.89 per share for a total of $98476.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1238.0 shares.

American Water Works Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Marberry Michael (Director) bought a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $147.10 per share for $22065.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 563.0 shares of the AWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Kennedy Melanie M (EVP, CHRO) disposed off 693 shares at an average price of $152.10 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 11,361 shares of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK).

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) that is trading -4.36% down over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is 18.73% higher over the same period. California Water Service Group (CWT) is 10.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.