Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) is -26.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $4.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATAI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.71% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 67.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is 1.96% and 18.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -29.86% off its SMA200. ATAI registered -55.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.26.

The stock witnessed a 10.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.51%, and is 4.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $316.89M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.05% and -60.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.80%).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.74M, and float is at 150.49M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.09 million shares.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Brand Florian () bought a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $1.48 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70000.0 shares of the ATAI stock.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.06% down over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -61.03% lower over the same period. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 52.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.