Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) is -16.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.55 and a high of $45.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.12% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.11% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.73, the stock is -10.87% and -6.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -12.43% off its SMA200. CIB registered -39.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.65%.

The stock witnessed a -8.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.34%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) has around 33140 employees, a market worth around $6.37B and $5.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.91 and Fwd P/E is 3.95. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.12% and -48.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bancolombia S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.00% this year

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.46M, and float is at 159.84M with Short Float at 0.33%.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) that is trading 16.51% up over the past 12 months and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is -4.78% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is 13.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.