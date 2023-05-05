Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -0.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.79 and a high of $129.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $117.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.55% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 22.95% higher than the price target low of $154.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.65, the stock is -1.27% and 0.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -0.68% off its SMA200. CNI registered 0.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.45.

The stock witnessed a -1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.87%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 24718 employees, a market worth around $79.18B and $13.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.26 and Fwd P/E is 18.57. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.32% and -8.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 668.30M, and float is at 618.94M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -20.36% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) that is 8.22% higher over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -9.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.