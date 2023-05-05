Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Volatility At 9.52%, Should You Add A Position?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is -0.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.86 and a high of $41.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $31.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.72% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -42.77% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.41, the stock is 15.91% and 21.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 8.58% off its SMA200. CERE registered 2.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.13%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.39.

The stock witnessed a 28.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.07%, and is 10.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 58.16% and -24.24% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.80% this year

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.43M, and float is at 128.77M with Short Float at 3.85%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLES N ANTHONY, the company’s CEO and Chairperson. SEC filings show that COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $25.06 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2704.0 shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $27.19 per share for $81570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2704.0 shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) disposed off 47,000 shares at an average price of $27.11 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).