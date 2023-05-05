Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -7.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.58 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.32, the stock is -5.83% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -13.44% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -24.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.56.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.30%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $590.36M and $211.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.76. Distance from 52-week low is 31.17% and -48.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.20%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.96M, and float is at 71.61M with Short Float at 15.35%.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -77.93% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is -64.11% lower over the same period. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is -2.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.