Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is -9.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $6.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DSX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $4.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is -11.79% and -14.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -18.42% off its SMA200. DSX registered -31.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.67.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.15%, and is -11.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has around 1020 employees, a market worth around $373.60M and $290.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.57 and Fwd P/E is 5.18. Profit margin for the company is 39.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.57% and -49.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.50% this year

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.15M, and float is at 74.54M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading -42.57% down over the past 12 months and Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) that is -20.14% lower over the same period.