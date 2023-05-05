DLocal Limited (DLO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is -13.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.03 and a high of $33.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.50, the stock is -1.72% and -7.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -28.97% off its SMA200. DLO registered -40.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.24%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

DLocal Limited (DLO) has around 726 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $418.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.90 and Fwd P/E is 17.13. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.45% and -59.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

DLocal Limited (DLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DLocal Limited (DLO) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DLocal Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year

DLocal Limited (DLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.13M, and float is at 144.61M with Short Float at 6.07%.