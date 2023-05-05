Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is -54.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.88 and a high of $52.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGBN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.58% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 18.92% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.27, the stock is -27.90% and -40.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -3.34% at the moment leaves the stock -53.20% off its SMA200. EGBN registered -59.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.66%.

The stock witnessed a -38.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.17%, and is -16.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $610.13M and $476.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.41 and Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.92% and -61.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.82M, and float is at 30.17M with Short Float at 4.10%.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 27 times.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is trading -38.79% down over the past 12 months and Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) that is -43.92% lower over the same period. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is -46.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.