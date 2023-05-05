Euronav NV (EURN) Volatility At 3.25%, Should You Add A Position?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is -8.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.94 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EURN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $21.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.29% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.54, the stock is -9.20% and -10.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -8.22% off its SMA200. EURN registered 35.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.62.

The stock witnessed a -4.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is -8.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Euronav NV (EURN) has around 2946 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $854.67M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.39 and Fwd P/E is 6.12. Distance from 52-week low is 56.34% and -26.00% from its 52-week high.

Euronav NV (EURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronav NV (EURN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euronav NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.00% this year

Euronav NV (EURN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.78M, and float is at 84.27M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Euronav NV (EURN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.