Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -15.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.30 and a high of $30.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $21.48, the stock is -1.40% and -8.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -14.27% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -16.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.52.

The stock witnessed a -1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.67%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $5.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.95 and Fwd P/E is 56.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.81% and -30.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.10% this year

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.99M, and float is at 244.48M with Short Float at 9.56%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $21.56 per share for a total of $5.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37.74 million shares.

