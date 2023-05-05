Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is -11.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.37% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.14, the stock is -3.55% and -11.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -15.08% off its SMA200. GNL registered -19.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.93.

The stock witnessed a -11.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.08%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $378.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.44% and -27.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.78M, and float is at 103.46M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -22.85% down over the past 12 months and Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) that is -60.58% lower over the same period.