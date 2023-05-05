Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is -12.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.14 and a high of $211.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HELE stock was last observed hovering at around $96.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.35% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.75% higher than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.57, the stock is 7.47% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -9.67% off its SMA200. HELE registered -53.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.34.

The stock witnessed a 4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.25%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has around 1903 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.72. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.02% and -54.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.99M, and float is at 23.73M with Short Float at 22.58%.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABROMOVITZ GARY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $209.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6047.0 shares.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -20.57% down over the past 12 months and Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) that is -58.49% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -0.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.