Here are the top Institutional holders of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -7.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $66.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $55.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.07% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 16.83% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.06, the stock is -2.37% and -3.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 0.09% off its SMA200. AER registered 13.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.13.

The stock witnessed a -2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.28%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $13.12B and $6.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.93. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.32% and -19.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.00% this year

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.07M, and float is at 239.23M with Short Float at 0.88%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) that is trading 15.97% up over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -10.17% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -3.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.