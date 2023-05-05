Here are the top Institutional holders of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is -1.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.40 and a high of $56.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.01% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.0% lower than the price target low of $35.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.89, the stock is -5.69% and -6.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -11.60% off its SMA200. CM registered -28.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.08%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.62%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has around 49530 employees, a market worth around $35.92B and $20.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.72 and Fwd P/E is 5.72. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.24% and -29.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 906.77M, and float is at 899.98M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -7.03% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -17.40% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -16.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.